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😮A WOMAN'S CRY FOR HELP FROM ISRAEL😰Enforced Vaccine Apartheid 💗✝💗
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1015 views • March 06, 2021
Hear what is currently happening in Israel regarding the V@Xeen, (the Biotech Passport), and it's impact on the culture in ISRAEL.🔴 Their freedoms are being ELIMINATED if they don't have the new GREEN PASSPORT (Biotech Passport) 💥 Media is SHUT DOWN.
#Israelmandatoryvaccine
#Israelmandatoryvaccine
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