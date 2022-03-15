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"84% INCREASE IN EXCESS MORTALITY IN MILLENIALS" - Edward Dowd on Shocking Findings in the CDC Covid Data
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7536 views • March 15, 2022
Fresh off a 7-day suspension from Twitter, BlackRock Whistleblower, Ed Dowd is back, with a horrifying report on Steve Bannon’s War Room.
Ed enlisted the help of an insurance industry expert to parse out the CDC Excess Deaths data. He says, “We were looking for other things but what we found was pretty shocking…He broke it down by age and he created a baseline for each age group to come up with excess mortality.
“And the money chart is really Chart 4, which shows that the Millennial age group [25 to 44] experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality into the fall. It’s the worst-ever excess mortality, I think, in history"
Millennials actually saw the highest increase in excess deaths of any other age group, due to the mandates imposed upon them, in order to keep their jobs – 7 times higher than the Silent Generation, (those aged 85+).
Find out more at Steve Bannon's War Room here:
https://warroom.org
Ed enlisted the help of an insurance industry expert to parse out the CDC Excess Deaths data. He says, “We were looking for other things but what we found was pretty shocking…He broke it down by age and he created a baseline for each age group to come up with excess mortality.
“And the money chart is really Chart 4, which shows that the Millennial age group [25 to 44] experienced an 84% increase in excess mortality into the fall. It’s the worst-ever excess mortality, I think, in history"
Millennials actually saw the highest increase in excess deaths of any other age group, due to the mandates imposed upon them, in order to keep their jobs – 7 times higher than the Silent Generation, (those aged 85+).
Find out more at Steve Bannon's War Room here:
https://warroom.org
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