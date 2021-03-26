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Eating Masks, Aneurysms And Tracking! To Keep You Safe...
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21 views • March 26, 2021
Things have gotten to be more like a bad episode of the twilight zone now. Let's see where they are going now.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/25/scientists-create-new-covid-nose-mask-to-let-people-eat-safely-14307429/?ito=push-notification&;ci=108593&si=25900383
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/two-danish-patients-suffer-brain-hemorrhages-after-receiving-astrozeneca-covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.wavy.com/news/health/coronavirus/virginia-launches-covidwise-express-for-app-less-exposure-notifications/
https://onenewsnow.com/ap/politics/oakland-launches-guaranteed-pay-planwhite-people-excluded
Thumbnail Link:
https://metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/comp-1616703437.png?quality=90&;strip=all&zoom=1&resize=644%2C362
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://metro.co.uk/2021/03/25/scientists-create-new-covid-nose-mask-to-let-people-eat-safely-14307429/?ito=push-notification&;ci=108593&si=25900383
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/two-danish-patients-suffer-brain-hemorrhages-after-receiving-astrozeneca-covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.wavy.com/news/health/coronavirus/virginia-launches-covidwise-express-for-app-less-exposure-notifications/
https://onenewsnow.com/ap/politics/oakland-launches-guaranteed-pay-planwhite-people-excluded
Thumbnail Link:
https://metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/comp-1616703437.png?quality=90&;strip=all&zoom=1&resize=644%2C362
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