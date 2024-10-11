BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🧠 How High-Carb Diets Fuel Inflammation 🚨
🧐 What if Your Diet is Fueling Inflammation Without You Knowing?

😱 Did you know that certain foods can secretly ignite inflammation in your body?

🤝🧑 Let’s explore with Dr David Jockers, who is functional nutrition counselor, popular guest on The Dr. Oz Show, and the author of Keto Metabolic Breakthrough and The Fasting Transformation. As he explains:

🍩 High-Carb Foods = Hidden Inflammation

🎶  https://tinyurl.com/4fa6bvby

🍞 That innocent slice of bread or sugary treat is doing more than spiking your energy—it’s spiking insulin, a hormone that signals your body to store fat and fuels inflammation. 🔥

💥 Here’s the catch: High insulin levels from carbs and sugar actually trigger inflammatory gene pathways, making your body a hotspot for inflammation!

🤔 Want to reduce inflammation? Try cutting back on carbs and sugar to help your body fight inflammation naturally! 🙌

🚀 📎 learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above.👆

