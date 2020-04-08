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FULL SHOW: CENSORSHIP EXTENDS FROM BILL GATES TO #5G – CAN TRUMP GET RE-ELECTED IN THIS ENVIRONMENT?
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18 views • April 08, 2020
Robert Barnes provides alternative analysis during this in-depth political discussion - 01
Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes asks if President Trump can be re-elected in an internet environment where the left-wing censors everything from questioning potential health hazards of 5G to inquiring about Bill Gates’ role in the global COVID-19 response. Richard Baris of People’s Pundit Daily, an independent subscription newsletter, will join Barnes on this broadcast to see what the data says about the likeliness that Trump is elected again in 2020.
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Tuesday transmission of American Countdown, constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes asks if President Trump can be re-elected in an internet environment where the left-wing censors everything from questioning potential health hazards of 5G to inquiring about Bill Gates’ role in the global COVID-19 response. Richard Baris of People’s Pundit Daily, an independent subscription newsletter, will join Barnes on this broadcast to see what the data says about the likeliness that Trump is elected again in 2020.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all Infowars content on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see Infowars on these banned platforms please subscribe so you can help fight the good fight.
• Donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn: https://vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: https://bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: https://www.periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: https://vk.com/TheResistance1776
•https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcev0nOYO1CNrbnIQ_XjZew
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
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