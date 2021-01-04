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Food Wars: Nations Halt Exports, Import Anything in Sight
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57 views • January 04, 2021
Food Wars: Nations Halt Exports, Import Anything in Sight
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, Civilization as it is known today could not have evolved, nor can it survive, without an adequate food supply. Norman Borlaug
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
QUOTE ,, Civilization as it is known today could not have evolved, nor can it survive, without an adequate food supply. Norman Borlaug
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