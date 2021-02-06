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Who removed the bible from public schools
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60 views • February 06, 2021
Who really removed the Bible from public schools
We (7th Day Berean Church of Truth) are a group of people, coming together to know truth. To censor us and stop us from having open discussions about what truth is, is to deny us not only religious freedom, but to know God. For we believe to know truth, is to know God, and the only way to know God, is to know truth. For we believe God is Truth. And you may not enforce what you think truth is on us, for to do so would be to force your religion on us. Which is a form of spiritual rape.
So to stop/censor our church members/visitors/guests from having an open discussion as to what truth is, we see that as an attack on our religion and trying to deny us from having a relationship with God. It is religious persecution to persecute us for merely seeking to have open dialogue to learn truth, thereby knowing God.
If you are living a lie, you lie about living, and therefore are dead.
The dead know not God.
7th Day Berean Church of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBY...
Facebook Group
https://www.facebook.com/7thDayBereans
We (7th Day Berean Church of Truth) are a group of people, coming together to know truth. To censor us and stop us from having open discussions about what truth is, is to deny us not only religious freedom, but to know God. For we believe to know truth, is to know God, and the only way to know God, is to know truth. For we believe God is Truth. And you may not enforce what you think truth is on us, for to do so would be to force your religion on us. Which is a form of spiritual rape.
So to stop/censor our church members/visitors/guests from having an open discussion as to what truth is, we see that as an attack on our religion and trying to deny us from having a relationship with God. It is religious persecution to persecute us for merely seeking to have open dialogue to learn truth, thereby knowing God.
If you are living a lie, you lie about living, and therefore are dead.
The dead know not God.
7th Day Berean Church of Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBY...
Facebook Group
https://www.facebook.com/7thDayBereans
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