(MIRRORED VIDEO) April 8 Solar Eclipse & Ascension of the Molecular Biological Machines

Ok, lets be clear here we THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE do not necessarily agree with 100% of the info here or on this persons Channel and website etc. However the info needs to be taken seriously as it completely comes out of Obama's 2013 BRIAN INITIATIVE and the info is factual and verifiable regarding the vaccinated ... "they're growing cellphones inside the vaxxed", is clearly a thing. This April 8th 2024 Solar Eclipse this coming week is potentially a huge possible activator of the Bioluminescence Luciferase within the COVID 19 vaxxed, during the UV Eclipse light entering peoples eyes who will be observing the Eclipse with unprotected eyes, ( encouraged by authorities ) . This may/will switch ON the BACTERIORHODOPSIN . BACTERIORHODOPSIN in MAGNETIC FIELDS can be used as a MOLECULAR SWITCH and becomes Diamagnetic ( Levitatable ? ) Remember the frog experiments ? We hypothesise that this MAY BE THE TIME THE NWO STAGE THIER FAKE, UNBIBLICAL HOAX RAPTURE. ? ( Watch this space )

Hang in there all ye fellowlabourers in JESUS Christ until the end. There is NO Rapture, it’s a 500 year old Jesuit/Fake Jew False Doctrine.

KJV

1 THESSALONIANS 5:21

21 Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.





