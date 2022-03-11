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Putin Vs NWO: Learn What is Behind Russia's Military Strategy
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193 views • March 11, 2022
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Lee Stranahan of https://citizenjournalismschool.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down Putin's military strategy to face-off against the NWO.
For all the latest hard hitting info, visit Infowars.com/show
Lee Stranahan of https://citizenjournalismschool.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down Putin's military strategy to face-off against the NWO.
For all the latest hard hitting info, visit Infowars.com/show
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