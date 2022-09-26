It SHOULDN'T have taken THIS for Democrats, media to FINALLY care about the border crisis

Glenn Beck





Sep 23, 2022 Comedian Jamie Kilstein has undergone quite the transformation over the past few years, from being surrounded by liberals who have abandoned him to realizing conservatives are much more "open-minded." So, he wasn't surprised by how quickly the rich leftist residents of Martha's Vineyard shipped out the illegal immigrants Gov. Ron DeSantis sent over. Jamie gives his take on that hypocrisy, as well as the why he believes "nuance shouldn't be edgy"...





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k_pTORlrGY