It SHOULDN'T have taken THIS for Democrats, media to FINALLY care about the border crisis
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Glenn Beck


 Sep 23, 2022 Comedian Jamie Kilstein has undergone quite the transformation over the past few years, from being surrounded by liberals who have abandoned him to realizing conservatives are much more "open-minded." So, he wasn't surprised by how quickly the rich leftist residents of Martha's Vineyard shipped out the illegal immigrants Gov. Ron DeSantis sent over. Jamie gives his take on that hypocrisy, as well as the why he believes "nuance shouldn't be edgy"...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k_pTORlrGY

Keywords
current eventsdemocratsleftistsliberalspoliticsborderillegal immigrantsron desantiscrisisglenn beckcomedianjamie kilstein

