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BIOLABS IN UKRAINE! - US Establishment PANICS To COVER UP Biowarfare! - What's REALLY Happening?
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3539 views • March 11, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the biolabs in Ukraine as the US government first denies the existence of them and then is forced to admit they exist but are only old Soviet biolabs that the US is de-proliferating, despite 31 years of control over them.
As the governments of the world rush to cover up the biolabs, more and more information appears to be coming out about them including the WHO's request to destroy all pathogens created there, including countless cultures based on bat "viruses" allegedly worked on at the labs. Convenient.
The rate at which the propaganda heats up and governments move from restrictions to world war 3 is astonishing.
In this video, we report on the modus operandi and the very pertinent issue that both sides are wrong because both sides are government.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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http://www.eventbrite.com/e/253730132657/?discount=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the biolabs in Ukraine as the US government first denies the existence of them and then is forced to admit they exist but are only old Soviet biolabs that the US is de-proliferating, despite 31 years of control over them.
As the governments of the world rush to cover up the biolabs, more and more information appears to be coming out about them including the WHO's request to destroy all pathogens created there, including countless cultures based on bat "viruses" allegedly worked on at the labs. Convenient.
The rate at which the propaganda heats up and governments move from restrictions to world war 3 is astonishing.
In this video, we report on the modus operandi and the very pertinent issue that both sides are wrong because both sides are government.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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