Here And No Further - The 'Alternative' Media Hijack - David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast

David Icke
Video sponsor - https://oxnylia.org
Very good background to ‘Jordan Peterson’s’ (yeah, right) blatantly controlled opposition front called ARC which is the WEF agenda repackaged to scam those who think they are ‘awakening’. Not if they fall for this they’re not. The usual suspects involved - https://rumble.com/v2dwmjq-surprise-jordan-petersons-arc-was-built-for-and-by-billionaires.htm
The Dream OUT NOW on paperback, Ebook and audiobook at https://www.shop.davidicke.com.
Watch 'The Holy Grail' only on https://www.ickonic.com - Start your free seven day trial now.
Sign up to the brand new Ickonic Media Platform and enjoy a free 7 day trial - https://www.ickonic.com
All David's Books Now Available Here https://shop.davidicke.com
Latest News From David Icke - www.davidicke.com
Social Media https://www.twitter.com/davidicke https://www.gettr.com/user/RealDavidIcke http://t.me/davidickeofficial https://www.minds.com/davidickeofficiall https://parler.com/davidicke https://vk.com/davidicke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.