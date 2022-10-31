The Blood Cult - 27 Victims, 27 Witnesses (from Lois Sasek) | 30-Oct-2022 | www.kla.tv/24018

The festival "Halloween" originates in the "Samhain festival", where humans were sacrified. Do human sacrifices still take place today? 27 victims and 27 testimonies from all over the world say yes, revealing alarming facts about a brutal "blood cult". Hundreds of vicitms and witness reports from all over the world independently from each other are giving unequivocally identical statements. Buckle up and confront yourself with their statements. Spread this broadcast!



👉 https://kla.tv/24018





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en





▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





Satanist Aleister Crowleys Anleitung zu magischen Ritualen und

Menschenopfern

www.invisiblehouse.org/pdf/liber004_3.pdf





Satanist Aleister Crowley erklärt energetische Bedeutung von

Menschenopfern

www.extremnews.com/meinungen-kommentare/d141443d58abee

Ritueller Missbrauch in Frankreich - Berichte von Opfern

www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiiUZkMq_YM





Teresa schildert ihre Qualen im satanischen Kult

www.youtube.com/watch?v=FiiUZkMq_YM





Sexzwang - Fakten zu Pornografie und Sexzwang

www.kla.tv/311#t=2332

HARDCORE-KINDER-SATANISMUS: »BLUTOPFER« (1)

www.guidograndt.de/2021/06/21/hardcore-kinder-satanismus-blutopfer-1/

HARDCORE-KINDER-SATANISMUS: »BLUTOPFER« (2)

www.guidograndt.de/2021/06/22/hardcore-kinder-satanismus-blutopfer-2/

HARDCORE-KINDER-SATANISMUS: »BLUTOPFER« (3)

www.guidograndt.de/2021/06/24/hardcore-kinder-satanismus-blutopfer-3/

HARDCORE-KINDERSATANISMUS (BAND 3): „PÄDOKRIMINALITÄT – FOLTER- & SNUFF-FILME – OPFERBESCHAFFUNG – KINDERBORDELLE“

www.guidograndt.de/2022/05/27/hardcore-kindersatanismus-band-3-paedokriminalitaet-folter-snuff-filme-opferbeschaffung-kinderbordelle/





Wie sadistisch Kinderschänder sind

WWW.GUIDOGRANDT.DE/2022/09/08/SO-SADISTISCH-SIND-KINDERSCHAENDER-SM-FOLTER-TRASH-UND-SNUFF-FILME-3/

HÖLLENLEBEN - RITUELLER MISSBRAUCH IN DEUTSCHLAND TEIL 1/2

www.youtube.com/watch?v=gt_zaRdxliU

HÖLLENLEBEN - RITUELLER MISSBRAUCH IN DEUTSCHLAND TEIL 2/2

EINZELNE ZEUGENAUSSAGEN

www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd3gEDhjKhg&t=123s und

www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd3gEDhjKhg&t=2701s





Höllenleben Teil 2 komplett:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd3gEDhjKhg





All sources: www.kla.tv/24018