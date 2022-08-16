DOJ-FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago "Completely Improper" - Prof. Eidsmoe

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Dr. John Eidsmoe, author, legal scholar-commentator, and law professor, explains the many legal, constitutional, and moral problems with the search of former President Donald Trump’s home and the seizure of documents and materials there. This is a very dangerous precedent, he points out, and threatens the safety and security of every American.