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UPDATE FROM GRAHAM HOOD ~ HUNDREDS OF VICTORIA POLICE HAVE HAD ENOUGH
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560 views • October 12, 2021
𝒟𝑜𝓃’𝓉 𝓈𝒽𝑜𝑜𝓉 𝓉𝒽𝑒 𝑀𝑒𝓈𝓈𝑒𝓃𝑔𝑒𝓇 -
A report from the –Regain the line- strike at the border of N.S.W and QLD.
also a great initiative from fed up Victorian Police to support other workers and the community. Hundreds of them want you to know it's not all lost.?
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Graham Hood.
The Alarming Fact Most Don't Know About the COVID Vaccines
If the US government would call the COVID-19 'vaccines' by what they really are, far fewer people would be lining up for their two shots. But that's not all. There's an even more sinister reason why the government might be willing to violate its own laws.
https://everlast.mercolamarket.com/r/?id=h4ce4835f,2c1ec7ab,2c3e876a&mid=DM1009062&rid=1290044255&p1=bf4051ff2cf893232f6068139c2348be9f1216761ada4503dbb411e69e337236&p2=20200519
Will US Require Shots for Flying?
In what's being described as a show of compliance rather than science, you may soon be required to present proof of a COVID-19 shot in order to fly within the US.
https://everlast.mercolamarket.com/r/?id=h4ce4835f,2c1ec7ab,2c3e8768&mid=DM1009062&rid=1290044255&p1=bf4051ff2cf893232f6068139c2348be9f1216761ada4503dbb411e69e337236&p2=20200519
What's Behind the Recent Nebulized Peroxide Warnings?
I'm now being blamed for spreading 'misinformation' about using nebulized hydrogen peroxide for COVID and other respiratory viruses, with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation warning against it. Here's the science that supports its safety and effectiveness - why is the media ignoring it?
https://everlast.mercolamarket.com/r/?id=h4ce4835f,2c1ec7ab,2c3e8764&mid=DM1009062&rid=1290044255&p1=bf4051ff2cf893232f6068139c2348be9f1216761ada4503dbb411e69e337236&p2=20200519
A report from the –Regain the line- strike at the border of N.S.W and QLD.
also a great initiative from fed up Victorian Police to support other workers and the community. Hundreds of them want you to know it's not all lost.?
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Graham Hood.
The Alarming Fact Most Don't Know About the COVID Vaccines
If the US government would call the COVID-19 'vaccines' by what they really are, far fewer people would be lining up for their two shots. But that's not all. There's an even more sinister reason why the government might be willing to violate its own laws.
https://everlast.mercolamarket.com/r/?id=h4ce4835f,2c1ec7ab,2c3e876a&mid=DM1009062&rid=1290044255&p1=bf4051ff2cf893232f6068139c2348be9f1216761ada4503dbb411e69e337236&p2=20200519
Will US Require Shots for Flying?
In what's being described as a show of compliance rather than science, you may soon be required to present proof of a COVID-19 shot in order to fly within the US.
https://everlast.mercolamarket.com/r/?id=h4ce4835f,2c1ec7ab,2c3e8768&mid=DM1009062&rid=1290044255&p1=bf4051ff2cf893232f6068139c2348be9f1216761ada4503dbb411e69e337236&p2=20200519
What's Behind the Recent Nebulized Peroxide Warnings?
I'm now being blamed for spreading 'misinformation' about using nebulized hydrogen peroxide for COVID and other respiratory viruses, with the Asthma and Allergy Foundation warning against it. Here's the science that supports its safety and effectiveness - why is the media ignoring it?
https://everlast.mercolamarket.com/r/?id=h4ce4835f,2c1ec7ab,2c3e8764&mid=DM1009062&rid=1290044255&p1=bf4051ff2cf893232f6068139c2348be9f1216761ada4503dbb411e69e337236&p2=20200519
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