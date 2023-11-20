Create New Account
Murkowski and 2022
Chris Shouse
Published a day ago

Feinstein's involvement in Kavanaugh Case the whole thing sounds fishy to mehttps://www.cnn.com/2018/09/27/politics/grassley-feinstein-christine-blasey-ford-kavanaugh/index.html

Rush commented on this picture

https://thejeffreylord.com/feinstein-caught-on-camera-bullying-murkowski/

If you want to know her history:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lisa_Murkowski

Murkowski's decision not to vote for Kavanaughhttps://www.politico.com/story/2018/10/05/murkowski-kavanaugh-vote-875021More history:

https://www.britannica.com/biography/Lisa-Murkowski

Their results:

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3748327-murkowski-defeats-trump-backed-challenger-in-alaska-senate-race/

Keywords
electionfraudalaskakavanaughfeinsteinmurkowski2022

