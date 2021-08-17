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SPLC: Deep State Tentacle for Sliming Christians, Conservatives
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194 views • August 17, 2021
One of the key tasks of Deep State propagandists is to demonize opponents of their evil agenda, and perhaps no group has been more active on that front than the Southern Poverty Law Center. But in this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman pulls the veil back on this extremist hate group that openly praises actual terrorists and has even inspired terrorist attacks against Christians, while at the same time dishonestly smearing opponents of the Deep State’s agenda and extracting millions from naïve dupes. Alex shows that It is unconscionable that anyone—especially media and law enforcement—would rely on this discredited hate group for anything.
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