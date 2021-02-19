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Victory of the Light Show with Raymond Keller Discussion of his research on Life on Venus.
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82 views • February 19, 2021
Raymond Keller Author of 8 books 6 of which are currently published. All books are about Venus and are based on his physical visit to Venus in 2012-2013. He was granted permission to view the akashic records and is called the Venusian Historian by the Venusian hierarchy of Light. We discuss one of his amazing books.
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