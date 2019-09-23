Beatles Conspiracy: Paul is Dead (PID) ~ Tina Foster on "Walking on Air," CHCR Radio Canada

Tina Foster, attorney and author, discusses her book, "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney," with Bridget Haworth & Patricia Thurston on "Walking on Air," CHCR Radio Canada (chcr.org). Tina is the foremost authority on the Paul is Dead conspiracy theory. Tina Foster is also the author of "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." Both books are available at amazon.com. Recorded Aug. 26, 2019.

Tina's PID blog is plasticmacca.blogspot.com.



* Correction at 42 minutes: Tina misspoke and inadvertently referred to Peter Asher, but meant to say Peter Fonda.