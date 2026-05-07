Max Blumenthal drew a straight line from NATO’s destruction of Yugoslavia to Trump’s terrorist threats against Iran - The Grayzone, clip

💥 Trump is not a madman — he’s the most honest face of US empire — Blumenthal

(From The Grayzone at YouTube, from April 24, 2026 - Max Blumenthal addressed a memorial for the late socialist scholar Michael Parenti at the Universal Unitarian Church in Berkeley, California. Full Description at bottom from YT)

Max Blumenthal drew a straight line from NATO’s destruction of Yugoslavia to Trump’s terrorist threats against Iran — arguing that the problem is not one “crazy” president, but the entire US war machine.

💬 “Donald Trump is not just some maniacal, irrational aberration against an otherwise sober-minded leadership which favors negotiation.”

Blumenthal recalled that Joe Biden openly pushed bombing Serbia’s bridges and oil supplies — the same logic now repackaged by Trump against Iran.

💬 “He is the most honest face of the capitalist and, I would add, militant Zionist class that he serves.”

🤥 So no, Trump is not a glitch in the system. He is the system without the mask: the Epstein class , the US establishment, Biden 2.0, Obama 3.0 — same empire, uglier face.

☠️ From Yugoslavia to Gaza to Iran — the “US-led rules-based order” wrecks countries with total impunity, regardless of the president.

From YouTube: Link to full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lq6Sud5XSfM

On April 24, 2026, Max Blumenthal addressed a memorial for the late socialist scholar Michael Parenti at the Universal Unitarian Church in Berkeley, California.

Blumenthal emphasized to posthumous attacks on what he called Parenti's most courageous work: his book, To Kill A Nation, exposing the planned breakup of Yugoslavia and NATO's subsequent war on Serbia.

Also speaking at the memorial event were former Congressman Dennis Kucinich, comedian Jimmy Dore, scholar Christian Parenti, and Marcie Smith Parenti. Watch the full stream here: • Michael Parenti Memorial Service

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