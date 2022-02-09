POLICE OFFICERS DON'T RESIGN! UPHOLD YOUR OATH AND ARREST THOSE VIOLATING THE CONSTITUTION!

Police Officers... We need you, DON'T RESIGN!

If you resign you are playing into their hands! The same goes for Military personnel! STAY PUT!



I'm normally tough on cops because ILLEGAL BEHAVIOR by authorities leads to Tyranny like we are seeing today! But I'll back you guys 100% locking up these tyrants and criminals!



Government Officials and Investment Firms like BlackRock and Vanguard are guilty of Racketeering and Crimes Against Humanity to boot!



Police Officers took an Oath before their Creator and swore to protect and defend the Constitution (Which includes the constitutional Rights of The People) and we'd like to see you all uphold that oath!



DO NOT RESIGN! Instead... Do your Job, and UPHOLD YOUR OATH! By going and arresting the ﻿Tyrants﻿ and ﻿Crinminals﻿ declaring these illegal mandates!



If you resign the corrupt politicians will replace you with Chinese Troops or Un Blue Helmet Murderers!



These people are NOT "Kings"

They are supposed to be Representing "THE PEOPLE"

They CANNOT declare new laws! Or pull statutes out of their ass!



Go and arrest them for Sedition and or ﻿Treason﻿!

Same goes for anyone else in your chain of command violating the LAW!



We are a nation of LAWS! We are NOT subjects of a ruthless king!



Let your balls drop and go arrest these dictator wannabes!



Call ﻿Sheriff﻿ Mack and join ﻿CSPOA﻿ and get trained in your Constitutional Duty!



A SHERIFF has the Constitutional Authority to Deputize his citizens!

And to ARREST anyone threatening our Constitutional Republic!

That INCLUDES ﻿Corrupt﻿ Federal Agencies!



THE PEOPLE ARE WITH YOU! Let's get to work!

You have always claimed that you want to make a difference in your community, Well here's your chance to save it from Tyranny and Communism!



There are 7 Billion People who support you doing the RIGHT THING and arresting these wannabe Dictators! If you need our help... We'll roll with you!