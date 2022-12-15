Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Lugols Iodine Changed My Life Forever!!!!
58 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 17 hours ago |

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
WARNING AVOID TOXIC CHINESE LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS! - https://bit.ly/3tC5g1e

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


How Lugols Iodine Changed My Life Forever!!!!


I discovered Lugols Iodine which is a supplementation form of the essential mineral known as Iodine back in 2014 after learning about it from Dr. David Brownstein who is one of the top leading Iodine experts in the world.


I took it because of what I learned about Iodine from him I felt I needed to try it, I was unsure if it would give me any benefits but when I started taking it for the first time the benefits I got were literally life changing, I talk fully in this video about how Lugols Iodine changed my life forever in so many positive ways.


If to hear me about my experience with Lugols Iodine when I first started out and how it also benefited me years after I started taking it make watch this video from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
iodinelugols iodineiodine supplementhow to take iodinehow to take lugols iodinehow much iodine should you takehow much iodinelugols iodine supplementiodine mineraldr brown stein iodineiodine researchiodine infoiodine instructionsiodine antibiotic benefitshow much lugols iodinelugols iodine dosinglugols iodine how to dosehow to dose with lugols iodinelugols iodine starting doseiodine starting dose instructionslugols iodine instructionslugols iodine testimonialmy journey with iodinehow iodine changed my lifebenefits of lugols iodine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket