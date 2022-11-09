Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Climate Realism Series, 'When the wind stops' (pt1)Not Economical To Store Surplus Energy.
26 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 20 days ago |

Climate Realism Series, 'When the wind stops' (pt1)Not Economical To Store Surplus Energy.

https://rumble.com/v1smwdy-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt1-not-economical-to-store-surp.html


The Climate Realism Series

PART 1 https://rumble.com/v1smwdy-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt1-not-economical-to-store-surp.html

PART 2 https://rumble.com/v1smxgk-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt2-not-economical-to-store-surp.html

PART 3 https://rumble.com/v1smydw-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt3-not-economical-to-store-surp.html

PART 4 https://rumble.com/v1smz2w-climate-realism-series-paul-burgess-when-the-wind-stops-pt4-we-have-to-pay-.html

PART 5 https://rumble.com/v1sn2em-climate-realism-series-paul-burgess-when-the-wind-stops-pt5-dinorwig-power-.html

PART 6 https://rumble.com/v1qsspm-when-the-wind-stops-part-6-useless-wind-farm-energy-production-explained-de.html

PART 7 https://rumble.com/v1rp9lc-when-the-wind-stops-pt7-is-anybody-doing-the-maths.html


Paul explains how Extinction Rebellion, the Green Movement and Politicians ALL get their figures wrong.  There is no economical way to store surplus energy.  Paul explains that a secondary power like gas needs to be used alongside wind so as to compensate when the demand goes higher than wind can cope with due to the unpredictability of the wind.


This is an important video because it totally exposes the absurdity of storing wind energy to even out it's supply.
The producer Paul Burgess found at the original youtube source url says like always, he will answer any questions on the subjects raised within the video. If you have multiple questions please post each on a different post - it make it easier for others to follow.


Original Source:

https://youtu.be/V8ckNTThYw0


=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Climate Change Debunked, Paul Burgess, When The Wind Stops

Keywords
climate change debunkedwhen the wind stopspaul burgess

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket