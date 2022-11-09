Climate Realism Series, 'When the wind stops' (pt1)Not Economical To Store Surplus Energy.



https://rumble.com/v1smwdy-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt1-not-economical-to-store-surp.html





The Climate Realism Series

PART 1 https://rumble.com/v1smwdy-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt1-not-economical-to-store-surp.html

PART 2 https://rumble.com/v1smxgk-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt2-not-economical-to-store-surp.html

PART 3 https://rumble.com/v1smydw-climate-realism-series-when-the-wind-stops-pt3-not-economical-to-store-surp.html

PART 4 https://rumble.com/v1smz2w-climate-realism-series-paul-burgess-when-the-wind-stops-pt4-we-have-to-pay-.html

PART 5 https://rumble.com/v1sn2em-climate-realism-series-paul-burgess-when-the-wind-stops-pt5-dinorwig-power-.html

PART 6 https://rumble.com/v1qsspm-when-the-wind-stops-part-6-useless-wind-farm-energy-production-explained-de.html

PART 7 https://rumble.com/v1rp9lc-when-the-wind-stops-pt7-is-anybody-doing-the-maths.html





Paul explains how Extinction Rebellion, the Green Movement and Politicians ALL get their figures wrong. There is no economical way to store surplus energy. Paul explains that a secondary power like gas needs to be used alongside wind so as to compensate when the demand goes higher than wind can cope with due to the unpredictability of the wind.





This is an important video because it totally exposes the absurdity of storing wind energy to even out it's supply.

The producer Paul Burgess found at the original youtube source url says like always, he will answer any questions on the subjects raised within the video. If you have multiple questions please post each on a different post - it make it easier for others to follow.





Original Source:

https://youtu.be/V8ckNTThYw0





=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Climate Change Debunked, Paul Burgess, When The Wind Stops