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lincolnkarim UN Diplomats Climate Change Hypocrites Leaving Cars Running Pakistan India Nigeria etc Fighting Climate Change LIE
Lincoln Karimhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdEx9C1lg9U&t
Pakistan Fighting Climate Change at the UNGA Sept 18, 2022
Lincoln Karim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VDBqulUedE
India about to go to UNGA for Climate Change Sept 18, 2022
Lincoln Karim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdMEAg6k4ys
Nigerian Fuel Crisis September 21, 2022
Lincoln Karim
https://youtu.be/9lsMBOhOiLw?t=384
ACDC
Lincoln Karim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SubKDBHXVCg
Woman Addresses Environment and Excessive Lifestyle at UN September 20, 2022