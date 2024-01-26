Create New Account
Awakenvideo - John and Bonnie Discover Hidden Weapon In Leave The World Behind
Awakenvideo
75 views
Published 21 hours ago

MUST SEE - MIND CONTROL TECH REVEALED!

Don't Miss Our Awakenvideo Friday Nite Live Stream - every Friday at 6pm EST at this link: https://rumble.com/c/Awakenvideo Part 2 Here: https://rumble.com/v456usl-awakenvideo-leave-the-world-behind-sonic-weapon-explained.html

Leave The World Behind - Mind Weapon Revealed

LS-025-12-22-2023

Check out our original artwork designs at our shop here... https://awakenvideo.org/shop/

Links:

Great article from Forbidden Knowledge TV about our discovery: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/hidden-mind-control-audio-files-found-in-netflixs-leave-the-world-behind/

Spectro site: https://calebj0seph.github.io/spectro/

A Short History of Audio Weapons site: https://crab.wordpress.com/2007/12/10/a-short-history-of-audio-weapons/

Leave The World Behind decode video: https://truthmafia.com/tommy-truthful/apocalypse-obama-leave-the-world-behind-2023-film-decoded/

Leave the World Behind Review video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eke1KkuXGefy/

The Last One wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Last_One_(Friends)

Obama Barry video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z0btF9AG2Ps

Heterodyning article: https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/dr-robert-duncan-the-science-of-mind-manipulation-eeg-electro-encepholagraphic-heterodyning-remote-mind-control-2014-ppt/

2 Peter 3:10 Bible: https://biblehub.com/2_peter/3-10.htm

Obey Nasa video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5uXFHA2f1qa/

Important AI video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/mVOHvvdf3mpL/

Image: https://i.stack.imgur.com/KmjqN.jpg

"Little Girl" looks like she's in her 20's image: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5008863/mediaviewer/rm3583694849/?ref_=ext_shr_lnk

The psychoacoustic effect of infrasonic, sonic and ultrasonic frequencies within non-lethal military warfare techniques site: https://medium.com/littl3field/the-psychoacoustic-effect-of-infrasonic-sonic-and-ultrasonic-frequencies-within-non-lethal-cf05e1fd8673

Acoustic Trauma pdf: https://schizophonia.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/Alex_Davies_Acoustic_Trauma.pdf

Scumbag Police use of LRAD site: https://www.slashgear.com/1388271/military-police-lrad-sound-cannon/

Acoustic Weapon Explained site: https://www.tyla.com/entertainment/netflix/leave-the-world-behind-netflix-archie-illness-explained-080971-20231214

Sixteen US staff in Cuba hurt in 'acoustic attack' site: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-41041216

Keywords
leavetheworldbehindawakenvideojohnandbonniemitchellacousticweapon

