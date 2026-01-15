"We've never seen anything like it, blood pouring out of our faces" US Directed Energy Weapons

The United States used directed energy weapons on Venezuelan soldiers during its kidnapping raid to capture Nicolás Maduro. Redacted has independently confirmed this news. And what we can tell you is that this isn’t new technology and the U.S. has used it on multiple previous occasions that have gone unreported

