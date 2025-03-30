BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ivermectin: The Hidden Treatment for Cancer They Don't Want You to Know About - Dr. William Makis
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
631 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
357 views • 4 weeks ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

The Ivermectin Aggressive Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/426l0uc

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xUtxop


Original Video Source: https://rumble.com/v6k2qg1-ivermectin-the-hidden-treatment-for-cancer-they-dont-want-you-to-know-about.html

Video & Description Credit To: https://rumble.com/c/KimIversen


Ivermectin: The Hidden Treatment for Cancer They Don't Want You to Know About - Dr. William Makis


The Kim Iversen Show LIVE Interview With Dr. William Makis | February 12, 2025


Dr. William Makis is a Canadian Radiologist, Oncologist, and cancer researcher with over 100 peer-reviewed publications.


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Micro Ingredients Organic Chlorella Powder - https://amzn.to/4hVkh5z


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Vitamin K2 Liquid - https://amzn.to/44BvW1T

UNIQUE E A.C. Grace Company, Tocotrienols - https://amzn.to/44mNlNt

Lugols Iodine 50% - https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html

Eden Foods Fine Grind French Celtic Sea Salt - https://amzn.to/3noz

Seeking Health Magnesium Malate Powder - https://amzn.to/41sniD5

Nordic Naturals Omega-3, Lemon Flavor, Fish Oil - EPA & DHA - https://amzn.to/3ZxbosI

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Keywords
ivermectinivermectin cancerivermectin cancer treatmentivermectin dr william makisivermectin the hidden treatment for cancer they dont want you to know about dr william makisdr william makis ivermectint treatmentdr william makis cancer curedr william makis ivermectin cancer cureivermectin curing cancer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy