Some Prepping Basics and Merry Christmas

Make the most of the gift giving season and make prepping/homesteading/survival part of your gift giving. Be ready for rough stuff ahead. Merry Christmas, take care and God bless you. 2 Peter 3:8-10 But beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day. The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.