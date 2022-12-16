Create New Account
Some Prepping Basics and Merry Christmas
glock 1911
Make the most of the gift giving season and make prepping/homesteading/survival part of your gift giving.  Be ready for rough stuff ahead.  Merry Christmas, take care and God bless you.   2 Peter 3:8-10  But beloved, be not ignorant of this one thing, that one day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.  The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.  But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up.

weaponspreppingsalvationsurvivalwarinvasionsuppliesend of the worldwroledcgo bagwar with chinateotwaki

