War Games & Capturing Your Childs Mind w/ Alex Newman









MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308&uap_aff_subtab=visitsShow more





C60: Buy Carbon60 from the industry leaders and get infused frequency and full spectrum health. Only buy the best at https://purebellavita.com/pages/c60-sarah-westall?sca_ref=1290220.bH1D9nyiWa





Alex Newman rejoins the program to discuss the nefarious intentions behind almost all wars. It's a game which they play on both sides. We discuss how to see through the smoke and mirrors and what we must do to avoid being manipulated into giving up our rights, which is their ultimate goal. You can follow Alex Newman or buy his book, "Indoctrinating our Children to Death" at https://libertysentinel.org/savechildren/





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:d983cedbf0f9c67c