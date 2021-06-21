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Dr Mike Yeadon says all variants are similar
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621 views • June 21, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have a video from Dr Mike Yeadon who states that any variant of covid 19 is so similar that it doesn’t constitute as a threat as they are saying the Delta variant is bad
Here is link to the full video
https://www.brighteon.com/e1caeb15-7d67-4ba0-9af9-02e8df3d7f98
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
Here is link to the full video
https://www.brighteon.com/e1caeb15-7d67-4ba0-9af9-02e8df3d7f98
God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today.
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