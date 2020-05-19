Coronavirus 'Contact Tracers' - The Tools Of Dictatorship

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Thanks to trillions in "bailout money" passed by Congress, thousands of "contact tracers" will soon descend on the country demanding to test people for the coronavirus, to track down those they've been in contact with, and potentially to impose involuntary quarantine. Are we OK with the government tracking our every movement under the guise of fighting a virus that appears to have nearly run its course in the US?
Also - Oregon fights back against dictatorial governor and several US states revise massively inflated Covid death numbers.