The Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association with Sam Bushman

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.
Eileen Tesch speaks with Sam Bushman, CEO of the Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association. Sam talks about the goal of the Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association is to educate the citizens about their responsibilities and educate all law enforcement personnel or elected officials about their oath of office and their obligations.
For more information about the Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association visit their website https://cspoa.org/
For more information about Liberty Roundtable Live visit their website https://www.libertyroundtable.com/
