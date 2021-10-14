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Dr Andrew Kaufman explains what Ivermectin is!
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404 views • October 14, 2021
While we wait for the Elite to turn our internet back on, I figured this would be a good time to post this. Why does Ivermectin, seem to work for "Covid" patients, the virus that doesn't exist? Dr Andrew Kaufman explains what Ivermectin is, and why it seems to work for people who get sick, enjoy
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