3/15/2023 Nicole: All allegations leveled against Miles Guo by the CCP-weaponized SEC and DOJ are false! The filing of these false allegations, the FBI raid on Mr. Guo's home, and the fire on the 18th floor of the Sherry-Netherland Hotel occurred after NFSC citizens requested the US Congress to launch investigations into Miles Guo's cases. The case’s federal prosecutor worked at Paul, Weiss, one of the first American law firms doing business in Communist China. Are these all by coincidence?

3/15/2023 妮可：被中共武器化的美国证券交易委员会和司法部对郭文贵先生的所有指控都是谎言！这些虚假指控的提出、包括FBI局搜郭先生家和18楼火灾都发生在新中国联邦人寻求美国国会启动对郭文贵先生案件的调查之后，而本案的联邦检察官曾在最早跟中共做生意的宝维斯律所工作过，这难道都是巧合吗？

