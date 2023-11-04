Create New Account
Biden visits site of mass shooting in Lewiston maine
U.S. President Joe Biden made a solemn trek on Friday to the two sites in Lewiston, Maine, where a gunman killed 18 people last month and said the latest mass shooting had opened painful wounds all across America.

Keywords
politicspresidentamericajoe bidenpeople

