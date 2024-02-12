Netanyahu says Victory is Within Reach to Destroy Hamas for Good

Despite the Biden Administration's best efforts to stand in the way, Israel is about to end Hamas.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. Fox News - Netanyahu: Bringing hostages home and defeating Hamas are ‘not mutually exclusive’

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_FyItAwTHU&ab_channel=FoxNews





2. Fox News - Secretary Lloyd Austin likely being 'admitted' into hospital

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W01MzQGuO0A&ab_channel=FoxNews





UPDATE ON BEN: Check out the link for an update on Ben's situation.

https://thenewamerican.com/video/update-on-my-condition-and-the-saudi-arabia-peace-deal/





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com