© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MOB interviews Andy Wakefield | The Truth About Vaccines
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
83 views • January 12, 2021
Michael O'Bernicia with Andy Wakefield, August 18, 2020
The Bernician interviews courageous former doctor turned filmmaker, Andy Wakefield, about the vaxxtermination industry and his new film, 1986 The Act.
Watch 1986 The Act;
https://1986theact.com/
Sincere apologies for the poor audio quality of the recording, due to connection issues which persisted throughout the interview and prevented a usable picture being recorded.
However, despite the less than perfect sound, it's well worth fifty minutes of your time to hear the truth about vaccines and vaccine injury, from the founder of the anti-vaxxtermination movement.
The Bernician
Subscribe To The Bernician:
https://www.thebernician.net
Follow The Bernician on Social Media:
@thebernician
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBernician/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaNGB5hbyCM
All Rights Reserved under the protection of the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.
The Bernician interviews courageous former doctor turned filmmaker, Andy Wakefield, about the vaxxtermination industry and his new film, 1986 The Act.
Watch 1986 The Act;
https://1986theact.com/
Sincere apologies for the poor audio quality of the recording, due to connection issues which persisted throughout the interview and prevented a usable picture being recorded.
However, despite the less than perfect sound, it's well worth fifty minutes of your time to hear the truth about vaccines and vaccine injury, from the founder of the anti-vaxxtermination movement.
The Bernician
Subscribe To The Bernician:
https://www.thebernician.net
Follow The Bernician on Social Media:
@thebernician
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheBernician/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaNGB5hbyCM
All Rights Reserved under the protection of the Treaty of Universal Community Trust.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.