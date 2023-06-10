Politics USA, and the Persecuting Minority

Around 2016 the American people woke up to the fact that our political systems is entirely controlled. They rebelled and voted for Trump. The Controllers fought tooth and nail to destroy Trump. They won. Now they imprison Trump supporters and are determined to jail Trump for the rest of his life (unless he exiles himself, like Napoleon was exiled to Elba).

The fight against "antisemitism" has nothing to do with protecting a persecuted minority -- it is about protecting the minority that does the persecuting.

