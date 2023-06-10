Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Politics USA, and the Persecuting Minority
16 views
channel image
Fritz Berggren
Published Yesterday |

Around 2016 the American people woke up to the fact that our political systems is entirely controlled. They rebelled and voted for Trump. The Controllers fought tooth and nail  to destroy Trump. They won. Now they imprison Trump supporters and are determined to jail Trump for the rest of his life (unless he exiles himself, like Napoleon was exiled to Elba).  

The fight against "antisemitism" has nothing to do with protecting a persecuted minority -- it is about protecting the minority that does the persecuting.

gab.com/cybertext
bloodandfaith.com

 

Keywords
trumppoliticsbibleantisemitism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket