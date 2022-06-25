Apocalyptic Pillars of St. John the Divine Cathedral

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On the
western facade of the building, stonemasons have sculpted numerous scenes that
seem oddly out of place for a Cathedral. The most striking one is the chilling
depiction of the destruction of New York City and its landmarks.
British artist Simon Verity carved the Gothic influenced sculptures between 1988-1997. He later added St. John the Divine, standing atop the four horsemen of the apocalypse, with contemporary takes on the themes to either side.