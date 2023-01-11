Create New Account
EPOCH TV | Biden Signs Law Putting Kill Switches in Cars; Update on Brunson Case
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
WATCH THE FULL LIVE: https://ept.ms/killswitchYT

All new cars in the United States will now be required to install “kill switches.” These were mandated in a recent infrastructure bill, allegedly to stop drunk drivers. But concerns are going around that it may lead to government abuse, especially as organizations including the World Economic Forum are trying to advance an agenda against cars overall.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ruled on the controversial Brunson v. Alma case that sought to overturn the 2020 election.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
kill switchesbiden regimeepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsbrunson vs alma case

