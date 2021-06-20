© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN on Election Night:
Follow
0
Share
Report
201 views • June 20, 2021
GEORGIA🚨
CNN on Election Night:
"This is really fascinating. Again all of the counties that we are looking at here, democratic strongholds, all around the Atlanta area.
Here is where it gets really bizarre... Fulton County... most populous county... it is Atlanta.
They just stopped counting at 10:30 pm...
They stopped counting their absentee ballots. They said they would pick it up in the morning."
P.S. They actually kept counting. They just had to kick out the observers first. Fascinating how that works!
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vionkp-georgia-stopped-counting-on-election-night-cnn-coverage.html
CNN on Election Night:
"This is really fascinating. Again all of the counties that we are looking at here, democratic strongholds, all around the Atlanta area.
Here is where it gets really bizarre... Fulton County... most populous county... it is Atlanta.
They just stopped counting at 10:30 pm...
They stopped counting their absentee ballots. They said they would pick it up in the morning."
P.S. They actually kept counting. They just had to kick out the observers first. Fascinating how that works!
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/vionkp-georgia-stopped-counting-on-election-night-cnn-coverage.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.