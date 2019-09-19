© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EATING TO ASCEND - an IMPROMPTU KOMBUCHA KITCHEN TOUR, September 19, 2019
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • September 19, 2019
EATING TO ASCEND - an IMPROMPTU KOMBUCHA KITCHEN TOUR, September 19, 2019
Just a spur-of-the-moment (what ~is time, anyway, that construct imposed upon us by puppetmasters?) video of the batch of kombucha I bottled this morning, with a glimpse at a few of the homeopathic 'helps' I add to teas: superfoods, really, but only the counter-top 'tip-of-the-iceberg', lol!
Anyone can make kombucha, and should. What an amazing probiotic to rebalance the gut and drive the ropeworm serpent babies out! EVERYTHING in this world promotes those to grow in all life. That's because THEY have miscegenated EVERYTHING. o_O The 5G ELF EM atmosphere they HAARP with NEXRAD works with the heavy metals, vaccines, pesticides, smartdust nanotech, molds, yeasts and GMOs - basically EVERYTHING NOW, as THEY have ruined it all, accusing US of being wasteful while THEY ARE LITERALLY WASTING ***US*** AS THEIR HUMAN RESOURCES, AS BATTERIES. They call us cattle; useless eaters.
KOMBUCHA IS ONE WAY TO TAKE BACK YOUR SOVEREIGNTY.
You are human and you are a child of the CREATOR, not an accident.
You have a SOUL and it is your responsibility to grow it, in the face of all they throw at us.
YOU CAN DO IT.
Audio correction, "ten days to to twelve days (or two weeks,)" is what I meant to say for the fermentation period, not "twelve weeks"!
For more information, please check out my website and sign up for news on my book release at the Let's Talk tab at http://eatingtoascend.com
Namasté.
Tags: annunaki,ascension,depopulation,health,kombucha,probiotic
© EATING TO ASCEND - THE ASCENSION DIET 2019
@EatingToAscend http://eatingtoascend.com
Just a spur-of-the-moment (what ~is time, anyway, that construct imposed upon us by puppetmasters?) video of the batch of kombucha I bottled this morning, with a glimpse at a few of the homeopathic 'helps' I add to teas: superfoods, really, but only the counter-top 'tip-of-the-iceberg', lol!
Anyone can make kombucha, and should. What an amazing probiotic to rebalance the gut and drive the ropeworm serpent babies out! EVERYTHING in this world promotes those to grow in all life. That's because THEY have miscegenated EVERYTHING. o_O The 5G ELF EM atmosphere they HAARP with NEXRAD works with the heavy metals, vaccines, pesticides, smartdust nanotech, molds, yeasts and GMOs - basically EVERYTHING NOW, as THEY have ruined it all, accusing US of being wasteful while THEY ARE LITERALLY WASTING ***US*** AS THEIR HUMAN RESOURCES, AS BATTERIES. They call us cattle; useless eaters.
KOMBUCHA IS ONE WAY TO TAKE BACK YOUR SOVEREIGNTY.
You are human and you are a child of the CREATOR, not an accident.
You have a SOUL and it is your responsibility to grow it, in the face of all they throw at us.
YOU CAN DO IT.
Audio correction, "ten days to to twelve days (or two weeks,)" is what I meant to say for the fermentation period, not "twelve weeks"!
For more information, please check out my website and sign up for news on my book release at the Let's Talk tab at http://eatingtoascend.com
Namasté.
Tags: annunaki,ascension,depopulation,health,kombucha,probiotic
© EATING TO ASCEND - THE ASCENSION DIET 2019
@EatingToAscend http://eatingtoascend.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.