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God's Discipline
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216 views • March 27, 2021
Sometimes, it can seem like our message from God is all hellfire and brimstone. This video discusses Ephesians 4:11, where it says that God has set up apostles, prophets, pastors, evangelists, and teachers in the church. Four of the five ministries explained in this video will help you see how God's discipline works in a 'prophetic ministry’, while love is important too. Nevertheless, there is a dire need for chastening in today's apostate church.
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