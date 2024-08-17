Wake Up and Stop Giving Life to the Fear That's Killing You

Key Lesson: Don't wish for freedom, choose it. Start by challenging the false notion that, of itself, fear has any real power. It does not. Deliberately defy the painful presence of any fearful thought or feeling that, left unexamined, makes you a prisoner of its dark domain.

