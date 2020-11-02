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Trump doubes down on support for TX drivers who surrounded Biden bus
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17 views • November 02, 2020
Supporters of President Trump riding in trucks surrounded a Joe Biden campaign bus on a Texas highway Friday, prompting alarmed staffers to call 911 and cancel at least two stops scheduled later that day, according to reports.
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