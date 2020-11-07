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Infusing "Butter of The Gods" with THC and CBD
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163 views • November 07, 2020
Butter, steak and bone marrow, what can be better than that? Infusing it with GreenRevolution's 1:1 CBD to THC! Guga Foods made this butter of the Gods with a filet mignon and cured egg yolks that made the steak fit for royalty.
Show Notes:
Guga Foods' Best FILET MIGNON ever made, WOW!
https://youtu.be/PVPaHdXj9U4
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 568 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
Show Notes:
Guga Foods' Best FILET MIGNON ever made, WOW!
https://youtu.be/PVPaHdXj9U4
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 568 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
Keywords
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