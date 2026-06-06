🚨Warning: Israeli soldier & "settler" filmed beating Palestinians with clubs in Huwara, West Bank : (🤬

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Israeli soldier and "settler" filmed beating Palestinians with clubs in Huwara, West Bank.
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💥🇱🇧 IDF assassinates Lebanese Army Brigadier General and other military personnel in a strike on the Khardali-Nabatieh road. (image of car burning)
Lebanese President Aoun "strongly condemned" the attack, called it a "flagrant violation of sovereignty," extended condolences, and appealed to the international community to assume its responsibilities.
In other words: a foreign military just killed a senior Lebanese Army officer on Lebanese soil — and the response was a strongly worded statement and a prayer.
This is the Lebanon that's been "negotiating" with Washington while Israel picks off its soldiers at will.
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BREAKING: Ireland bars Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir & Smotrich from entry
Justice Minister O'Callaghan has instructed immigration officers to refuse entry to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: their behaviour "justifies sanctions at EU level," and Ireland will push for them.
The move follows Ben-Gvir's treatment of detained Gaza flotilla activists. Ireland joins the UK, Spain, Norway, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Slovenia and New Zealand.