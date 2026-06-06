🚨Warning: Israeli soldier & "settler" filmed beating Palestinians with clubs in Huwara, West Bank : (🤬

Israeli soldier and "settler" filmed beating Palestinians with clubs in Huwara, West Bank.

Adding:

💥🇱🇧 IDF assassinates Lebanese Army Brigadier General and other military personnel in a strike on the Khardali-Nabatieh road. (image of car burning)



Lebanese President Aoun "strongly condemned" the attack, called it a "flagrant violation of sovereignty," extended condolences, and appealed to the international community to assume its responsibilities.



In other words: a foreign military just killed a senior Lebanese Army officer on Lebanese soil — and the response was a strongly worded statement and a prayer.



This is the Lebanon that's been "negotiating" with Washington while Israel picks off its soldiers at will.

Adding:

BREAKING: Ireland bars Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir & Smotrich from entry



Justice Minister O'Callaghan has instructed immigration officers to refuse entry to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.



Taoiseach Micheál Martin: their behaviour "justifies sanctions at EU level," and Ireland will push for them.



The move follows Ben-Gvir's treatment of detained Gaza flotilla activists. Ireland joins the UK, Spain, Norway, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, Slovenia and New Zealand.