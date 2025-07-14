❗️Violence erupts between Spanish locals & alleged Moroccan migrants

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Horrific wounds all over 68yo Domingo’s face after ‘North African man’ beat him (photo was shown)
He told cops that '3 individuals, possibly Moroccan' cornered him before one attacked him.
Brutal assault prompted riots in Spanish town Torre-Pacheco.
People covered in blood after Spanish riot cops crack down on protesters.
Violence erupts between locals and alleged Moroccan migrants.
Footage from Jupol Nacional