© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barrister Reiner Fuellmich, UPDATE two of his cases which challenge the PCR test a key to halting the virus fraud.
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • March 08, 2021
Reiner Fuellmich on Virus Truth Live Extra
Willem Engel and Jeroen Pols interview Reiner Fuellmich
Barrister Reiner Fuellmich who operates in the USA and in Germany gives an update. He has two cases now which challenge the PCR test. He believes as many others that the PCR is key to bringing the virus hoax to an end in that it is not fit for purpose.
Willem Engel and Jeroen Pols interview Reiner Fuellmich
Barrister Reiner Fuellmich who operates in the USA and in Germany gives an update. He has two cases now which challenge the PCR test. He believes as many others that the PCR is key to bringing the virus hoax to an end in that it is not fit for purpose.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.