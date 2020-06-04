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A Proposal For Rebuilding Liberty From The Ground Up A Declaration of Independence for 21st Century & America
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29 views • June 04, 2020
America’s Founders are venerated but their rights are not antiquated. We have the same rights today. A 21st Century Declaration of Independence? A Congress of County Delegates to form a new state charter for Virginia? A member of the Virginia Freeholders joins to talk about putting theory into practice
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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